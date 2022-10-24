Joliet man hospitalized after another man attacks him: cops

A Joliet man was arrested after he was accusing of attacking a man to the point where he needed treatment at a hospital and causing damage to a police vehicle after his arrest, police said.
At 8:02 p.m. Sunday, Archaye Raine, 34, of the 200 block of Madison Street, Joliet, was booked into the Will Count jail following his arrest in connection with the incident.
The events that led to Raine’s arrest began at 3:04 p.m. on Sunday when officers responded to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a report of a battery victim, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Police determined the victim was pushed to the ground and struck in the face numerous times by Raine following an argument in an apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street, English said.
The victim sought treatment at a hospital after receiving injuries to his face, English said.
Officers checked the apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street but were not able to locate Raine at that time, English said.
A short time later, officers returned to the apartment in the 200 block of Madison Street and found Raine and arrested him, English said.
While Raine was escorted to a squad vehicle, he began to resist by bracing his legs and refusing to walk, English said. He was placed into the rear of the squad vehicle without further incident, he said.
“While Raine was being transported in the rear of a squad car, he began kicking the rear windows causing damage to a rear passenger door,” English said.
Prosecutors have charged Raine with aggravated battery, criminal damage to government property and resisting an officer in connection with the incident.