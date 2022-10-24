Joliet and NorthPoint fend off suit from rival developer

CenterPoint Properties now is among the litigants who have been unable to stop the Third Coast Intermodal Hub in court.
A Will County judge last week dismissed the lawsuit brought by the CenterPoint joint venture that is building the Houbolt Road bridge. The lawsuit contended that the city of Joliet violated an agreement with the joint venture partnership by allowing NorthPoint Development to build its massive Third Coast Intermodal Hub.
NorthPoint began construction on what is to be at least a 2,300-acre logistics park this summer amid continued opposition from area residents, environmental groups and CenterPoint, which owns the CenterPoint Intermodal Center next door. Two warehouses are under construction now.
CenterPoint is building a toll bridge over the Des Plaines River that NorthPoint plans to use for warehouses within its Third Coast project. The lawsuit filed by the the CenterPoint partnership, Houbolt Road Bridge JVP, contended the NorthPoint project puts the future of the bridge in jeopardy.
Judge John Pavich, however, sided with the city of Joliet in a decision issued Oct. 18 dismissing the case.
Pavich said the city did not violate its agreement not to build new roads leading into the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in a memorandum of understanding with Houbolt Road Bridge JVP because the roads are being built by NorthPoint.
The city agreement with NorthPoint does provide for potential city ownership of roads and bridges being built by the developer.
But Pavich ruled that the agreement made with Houbolt Road Bridge JVP could not be extended to developers with which the city makes agreements.
Pavich in his order agreed with Joliet’s position that its agreement with Houbolt Road Bridge JVP “prohibits only the city from taking any steps or actions to build new roads or make such improvements but does not, and cannot possibly be interpreted to, prohibit the actual building of new roads by third party private entities such as NorthPoint.”
Mayor Bob O’Dekirk at a City Council meeting last week called the Pavich decision “a significant step forward” for the NorthPoint plan to what the developer calls a closed-loop road network that would limit truck traffic on Route 53.
“There are entities that are trying to block us from doing that, but we were successful today,” O’Dekirk said on the day of the Pavich decision.
A spokesperson for CenterPoint on Monday declined to comment on the decision and whether the developer would appeal Pavich’s ruling. CenterPoint has 30 days to appeal the decision.
A NorthPoint spokesperson did not respond to a request for an update on the Third Coast Intermodal Hub.
But the project is progressing in plain sight from Route 53 in the area of Millsdale Road.
The walls of two large warehouses have been erected for what would be the first developments in the Third Coast Intermodal Hub on the west side of Route 53.
CenterPoint argued that development in that area violated the memorandum of understanding.
NorthPoint plans to build a bridge that would carry trucks over Route 53 into the area of the CenterPoint Intermodal Center and eventually to the Houbolt Road Bridge.
City officials have said Joliet expects to eventually take ownership of the bridge.