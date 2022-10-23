Will County treasurer announces commemorative coins available for purchase

Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy has announced the sale of 1-ounce silver medallions, minted to commemorate the county’s sesquicentennial in 1986.

The county was established Jan. 12, 1836. On Jan. 12, 1986, the Will County Sesquicentennial Committee minted a 1-ounce silver and bronze medallion to celebrate the county becoming 150 years old.

The new county seal appears on one side, and the words “Will County Illinois Sesquicentennial Commemorative 150 years 1836-1986″ appear on the reverse.

At the time of their minting, the medallions were entrusted to the Will County treasurer for direct sales and were distributed throughout the county via consignment to banks and places of business. The treasurer’s office still has 341 silver medallions at this time.

Community members, constituents and elected officials have expressed interest in buying the medallions, which have been professionally cleaned and are ready for sale to the public.

Medallions may be bought for $30 each at the treasurer’s office beginning. Purchases must be made in cash or cashier’s checks payable to the Will County treasurer.

For information, call the Will County Treasurer’s Office at 815-740-4675.