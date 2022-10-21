Lockport man charged with aggravated sexual abuse of teen

A Lockport man has been charged in Will County with sexually abusing a female teen.
About 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Anthony Labrador-Ruvalcava, 30, was booked into the Will County jail on two charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Labrador-Ruvalcava’s bond has been set at $500,000 and he will need to post 10% of that amount for his release.
The charges were the result of an Illinois State Police investigation. State police officials did not provide further details about the case on Friday.
A criminal complaint filed against Labrador-Ruvalcava alleged he committed sexual acts with a female minor who was at least 13 but under 17.
The offenses occurred between Oct. 19, 2020, and May 15, 2021, according to the criminal complaint.
After the charges were filed, Judge Art Smigielski had signed a $500,000 bond warrant for the arrest of Labrador-Ruvalcava Thursday.
On Friday, Judge Dave Carlson ordered the $500,000 bond to remain in place for Labrador-Ruvalcava, according to court minutes in the case.
The case against Labrador-Ruvalcava was continued to Oct. 25 for a hearing on whether his bond should be reduced.