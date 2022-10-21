Joliet murder defendant extradited to Illinois, booked in jail

A Joliet teen charged with fatally shooting a 35-year-old man has been extradited to Illinois after he was arrested in Georgia.
At about 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Marquis Johnson, 18, was booked into the Will County jail on first-degree murder charge in connection with the July 31 shooting and killing Jaron Lymon, 35, of Joliet.
Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said Johnson, who was arrested on Sept. 27 in Georgia, was extradited back to Illinois on Thursday.
English declined to share any information on the motive behind the shooting of Lymon, who was found by officers with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Credit Clique and Suites, 1308 W. Jefferson St.
“I am unable to comment further on specific elements of this case to maintain the integrity of this case,” English said.
Johnson was first apprehended by agents with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at a residence in Lithonia, Georgia. Johnson has been booked into the DeKalb County jail in Georgia.
Johnson had been wanted on a warrant for his arrest since Aug. 26. The warrant carries a $1.5 million bond.
The investigation of Lymon’s death began about 2 a.m. July 31, when officers responded to the parking lot of the Credit Clique and Suites after overhearing gunfire, English said.
Officers were flagged down by a person in the lot and found Lymon, who had been shot multiple times, English said.
Paramedics with the Joliet Fire Department took Lymon to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. Lymon later died at the hospital.
Officers completed an extensive canvas for further information about the shooting, English said. Detectives launched an extensive investigation that led to the identification of Johnson as the suspect in the homicide, he said.
In a statement, Joliet Police Chief William Evans said his department wishes to offer its condolences to Lymon’s friends and family. He also thanked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for its assistance.
“I’m extremely proud of our Investigations Division for aggressively tracking down this cold-blooded killer,” Evans said.