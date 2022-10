An eastbound lane on Interstate 80 in Joliet again will be shut down next week during the day in between rush hours.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the left lane between Houbolt Road and Larkin Avenue will be closed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, weather permitting, for testing of a utility pipeline. The same lane was closed last week for the testing.

IDOT cautioned motorists to expect delays and be alert for workers when driving through the area.