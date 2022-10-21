Head of Joliet NAACP, rising community leader dies

Michael Clark, president of the Joliet chapter of the NAACP, was remembered for his influence in the community and potential as a local leader after his death at age 41.

Clark died suddenly Wednesday.

“A lot of people looked up to him,” said Garland Mays, a commissioner at the Housing Authority of Joliet who was a friend of Clark’s as well as associate in some of his community activities. “For 41 years, he did a lot for this community.”

In addition to heading the local chapter of the NAACP for nine years, Clark was a leader in the formation of the African American Business Association, an affiliate of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry that is in the process of spinning off to become its own nonprofit group.

“He was instrumental in establishing and carrying on the activities of the African American Business Association,” Howard said.

His death on Wednesday was “just a shock to everyone,” Howard said.

Clark was a native of Joliet and graduate of Joliet West High School.

In a 2018 interview with The Herald-News, Clark talked about the NAACP’s involvement in supporting Joliet students and increasing voter turnout.

He discussed the importance of community involvement.

“It’s important for people to have a say in what goes on in their community,” Clark said. “Too often we sit back and let other people decide for us. We wait until something negative happens and then we want our voices heard. It’s always better to be proactive. We can do much more to fix problems or improve things that are already going well before problems occur.”

Clark in the interview described Joliet as “a great place. If we keep working to improve it, it can only get better.”

His involvement in the community included participation in the search committee for a new Joliet Junior College president last year.

Clark and Howard were co-founders of the chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council.

Howard described him as “very passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion. And, it was not just about race with him. It was about all minorities. He wanted all people to have a place at the table.”

Clark appeared headed for other leadership roles in Joliet, Mays said.

“He’s going to be missed,” Mays said. “He was much bigger than his years.”

Arrangements for Clark are being handled by the Morris-Minor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 402 Singleton Place, Joliet.