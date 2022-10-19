Breaking: I-55 lanes closed in Will County after semitrailer crash leads to spill of diesel, bottles soybeans

A crash involving two semitrailers that have led to diesel fuel, water bottles and soybeans covering all lanes of Interstate 55 near I-80 in Will County.

The clean-up of the crash on Wednesday morning led to the closure of the southbound lanes of I-55 at I-80, including the entrance ramp from eastbound lanes of I-80 to I-55, the ramp from the westbound lanes of I-80 to I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, those closures are expected to last at least three hours for the removal of the semitrailers and clean up, police said.

“The Illinois Department of Transportation is assisting with lane closures. Pay attention and drive with due caution in this area. Seek alternate routes, if possible,” police said.

Troopers first responded to the incident about 5:28 a.m. Wednesday at I-55 near I-80 interchange in Will County, police said.

Preliminary reports of the crash showed that a semitrailer was parked n the right shoulder of I-55 when the vehicle was struck by another semitrailer, police said.

“Diesel, water bottles, and soybeans are covering all lanes of Interstate 55,” police said.

One of the drivers of the semitrailers was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.