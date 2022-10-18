Joliet banquet operator wants liquor license

The owner of the El Dorado Banquet Hall wants a liquor license that faces objections from neighbors and the city liquor commissioner.

The Joliet City Council may decide Tuesday after hearing an attorney make a case that revenue from the banquet hall would fund a $2 million redevelopment of three buildings around the location at 1399 Plainfield Road.

One council member at a Monday workshop meeting suggested the owner have the matter tabled until he can meet with neighbors and talk it over.

Owner Nelson Robles told the council he “had an incident with one of the neighbors who tried to attack me” sand has not been able to discuss his plans with them.

The El Dorado Banquet Hall is fewer than 50 feet away from the nearest house, according to a Liquor Commission report to the council.

The liquor commission is also the mayor, and Mayor Bob O’Dekirk has recommended denial of a liquor license for El Dorado.

“The people behind your facility were very outspoken a year ago, and they are today,” O’Dekirk told Robles.

Five residents came to a Liquor Commission hearing on the matter to oppose it, and they brought a petition with more neighbors against. A number of people came to the hearing support the liquor license, but they were relatives and employees of the owner, according to the report.

Attorney John Partelow told the council that one of the people who spoke for the project was a neighbor.

Partelow aid Nelson plans “a significant upgrade” of the property, which also includes a house that would be torn down, an aging commercial building, and a body shop that would be converted to a new use.

The El Dorado Banquet Hall is part of a parcel of business buildings that Nelson Robles owns on Plainfield Road in Joliet. Oct. 17, 2022. (Bob Okon)

The body shop also is close to the adjoining homes, and Partelow said the business has been a constant concern for the neighbors.

But Council Member Jan Quillman said the banquet hall is a bigger concern based on what she hears.

“I get calls from people complaining about the banquet hall all the time,” Quillman told Partelow. “They never call about the body shop.”

Quillman also questioned the number of parking spaces available for banquets.

Partelow said there are 48 spaces specifically for the banquet facility but spaces from other Robles’ business property on the site would be available during banquets. The 3,000-square-foot banquet facility would have a capacity for 100 people.

Partelow said banquets would be limited to the hours of 5 to 11 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.