Another Joliet I-80 lane closure starts Monday

An eastbound Interstate 80 lane in Joliet will be closed during the daytime between rush hours Monday through Thursday.

The left eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue (Route 7) will be closed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The lane will be closed for testing of a utility pipeline that runs along I-80, IDOT said.

IDOT cautioned motorists to expect delays and to be alert for workers.

The lane closure for utility testing follows the weekend shutdown of a westbound lane in Joliet for road repairs.

The weekend work is part of an eight-weekend project scheduled to continue Friday through Monday in eastbound lanes for the seventh weekend of the project.