October 15, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Joliet and Will County

Another Joliet I-80 lane closure starts Monday

Left lane will close for utility line testing

By Bob Okon

An eastbound lane of Interstate 80 in Joliet will be closed during daytime hours Monday through Thursday for utility line testing. (Shaw Media)

An eastbound Interstate 80 lane in Joliet will be closed during the daytime between rush hours Monday through Thursday.

The left eastbound lane between Houbolt/Hollywood Road and Larkin Avenue (Route 7) will be closed 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on those days, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The lane will be closed for testing of a utility pipeline that runs along I-80, IDOT said.

IDOT cautioned motorists to expect delays and to be alert for workers.

The lane closure for utility testing follows the weekend shutdown of a westbound lane in Joliet for road repairs.

The weekend work is part of an eight-weekend project scheduled to continue Friday through Monday in eastbound lanes for the seventh weekend of the project.