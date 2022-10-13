The Herald-News seeks records release in ex-Joliet Councilman Donald ‘Duck’ Dickinson’s case

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday offered no defense in court for its denial of records concerning the prosecution of former Joliet City Council member Donald “Duck” Dickinson.”

The Herald-News and reporter Felix Sarver have sought the release of court records concerning the appointment of a special prosecutor in the case, which is not being handled by the state’s attorney’s office.

Dickinson faces a misdemeanor charge of attempted disorderly conduct related to his 2020 allegation of threats against Mayor Bob O’Dekirk. Dickinson resigned from the council a few weeks later.

Appointments of special prosecutors in Will County at times, but not always, take place in closed proceedings away from public view and without the presence of defendants.

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan told attorneys for Sarver and the Herald-News that she will review the case and make a decision on Nov. 1.

Special Prosecutor Bill Elward did not come to the hearing.

Jason Bradford, an attorney representing the Herald-News, told the judge that he spoke with Elward on the phone.

“His position is that he has no position on our motion,” Bradford told Breslan. “We understand that from the state’s attorney’s office that they also are taking no position on our motion.”

Attorneys with the state’s attorney’s office were at the hearing but did not speak.

Dickinson’s attorney, Frank Andreano, was in the courtroom and said he had no position on the motion.

The state’s attorney’s office in April responded to a request by Sarver under the state Freedom of Information Act for records and motions related to the special prosecutor’s appointment and said it had “not located any records that are not prohibited from release under state law.”