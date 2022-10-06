Bolingbrook ex-con carried machete in shopping cart at Target: cops

A man convicted of spray painting graffiti on a Bolingbrook church has been arrested again on Thursday after he was accused of carrying a machete in a shopping cart at a Target in the same village, police said.
On Wednesday, Jeffery Hayes, 20, of Bolingbrook, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing a police officer and a parole violation warrant in connection with the incident.
Hayes has been on parole from prison since Sept. 23.
On Sept. 7, Hayes pleaded guilty to spray painting graffiti on Independent Baptist Church, 380 W. Boughton Road, and a woman’s vehicle, on June 28, and causing $1,897 in damages to both the church and vehicle as a result of the graffiti, court records show.
Judge Derek Ewanic sentenced Hayes to serve 50% of a two-year prison sentence and credited him with 437 days in jail already served. Prosecutors also dropped charges accusing Hayes of battering a correctional officer at the jail in exchange for his guilty plea in the graffiti case.
In the latest incident that led to Hayes’ arrest, officers responded about 2:25 p.m. on Thursday to Boughton Road and Weber Road for multiple reports of a man walking in the area with a machete, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Police Department.
A man later identified as Hayes was seen entering Target, 1188 W. Boughton Road, police said.
Officers arrived at Target and met Hayes near the rear of the store where officers observed him in possession of a machete in his shopping cart, police said.
Hayes refused to follow numerous orders from officers and he was quickly arrested, police said.
About 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Hayes was booked into the Will County jail. No bond has yet been set for Hayes.