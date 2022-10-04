Man charged with holding infant over 4th floor balcony during Park Forest attack

A Matteson man has been charged with holding an infant over a 4th floor balcony at a Park Forest apartment building during an incident where he allegedly battered a woman.
About 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 1, Marvin Mixon, 51, was booked into the Will County jail on a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life and health of a child, as well as felony aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery in connection with the incident.
Mixon was also charged with the misdemeanor offense of criminal damage to a closet wall at the Park Forest apartment building. Park Forest is about 28 miles east of Joliet.
The incident that led to Mixon’s arrest began shortly after 11 p.m. on Sept. 1, when officers responded to a domestic battery call at an apartment building in the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, according to Park Forest Police Chief Paul Winfrey.
A woman reported to officers that a man, later identified as Mixon, had battered her and choked her into unconsciousness, Winfrey said. She alleged Mixon also damaged the apartment, kicking holes in the walls, he said.
At one point, Mixon had held the woman’s infant child over the railing of the 4th floor balcony, as if to drop the child, Winfrey said.
The woman was able to get away from Mixon and run out of the apartment, Winfrey said. Mixon had fled the scene, he said,
“An extensive search was undertaken, but the offender was not located. All area police agencies were notified that the suspect was wanted,” Winfrey said.
At close to 11 a.m. on Saturday, a Park Forest police officer stopped a vehicle driven by Mixon and he was arrested in connection with the incident, according to Winfrey.
Officers also determined Mixon had a revoked driver’s license, a loaded firearm in his vehicle and unlawful marijuana possession, Winfrey said.
Mixon remains in the Will County jail on a $150,000 bond.