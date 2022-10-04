Charges filed against Joliet man over child’s self-inflicted shooting

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Joliet man on charges accusing him of keeping a loaded handgun in his residence that was obtained by a child, who then used the gun and shot himself in the head, court records show.
On Friday, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan signed a warrant for the arrest of Sensei Bennett, 26, of the 300 block of Comstock Street, Joliet, on a charge of endangering the life and health of a child, a misdemeanor, and felony charges of reckless conduct, unlawful marijuana possession with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon.
The warrant carries a $200,000 bond.
A criminal complaint alleged that on Sept. 27, Bennett kept a loaded Glock 9 mm handgun within his residence and the gun was accessible to a child, who obtained the loaded firearm.
The criminal complaint alleged the firearm discharged causing a projectile to strike the child in the head.
Bennett was accused in the criminal complaint of not properly storing or securing the handgun within his residence and that he was in unlawful possession of the firearm because he was convicted of unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in a 2016 case in Will County.
The criminal complaint also alleged Bennett was unlawfully in possession of more than 500 grams, but not more than 2,000 grams of marijuana on Sept. 27.