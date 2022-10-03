Abandoned sedan catches fire on I-80 in Joliet: cops

An abandoned silver sedan had caught on fire on Interstate 80 in Joliet, police said.

About 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a vehicle fire involving an abandoned silver sedan on I-80, west of Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Jones said.

At about 9:50 p.m., the right lane of the westbound direction of I-80 near the ramp from Houbolt Road was closed for the fire cleanup and tow of the vehicle, Jones said.

All lanes were reopened about 10:37 p.m., Jones said.

Jones had no further information about the incident.