October 03, 2022
Abandoned sedan catches fire on I-80 in Joliet: cops

No injuries reported, police said

By Felix Sarver
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Provided photo)

An abandoned silver sedan had caught on fire on Interstate 80 in Joliet, police said.

About 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a vehicle fire involving an abandoned silver sedan on I-80, west of Houbolt Road in Joliet, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones.

No injuries were reported in the incident, Jones said.

At about 9:50 p.m., the right lane of the westbound direction of I-80 near the ramp from Houbolt Road was closed for the fire cleanup and tow of the vehicle, Jones said.

All lanes were reopened about 10:37 p.m., Jones said.

Jones had no further information about the incident.