2 teens involved in Joliet police chase released from hospitals, jailed: cops

Two teens who were arrested following a police chase stemming from the investigation of a shooting in Joliet have been released from medical treatment and booked into jail.
Darrell Harris, 18, of Joliet, and a 16-year-old male teen were among five people injured in a single-vehicle crash following a police investigation of a Sept. 25 shooting in the 500 block of Bellarmine Drive West, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
In that shooting, a 6-year-old boy suffered a grazed gunshot wound to his arm and has since been released from Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet, English said.
Two unoccupied vehicles and three nearby apartments were also been struck by gunfire in the incident, he said.
Harris and the 16-year-old were inside of what detectives identified as the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, English said. The driver of the vehicle fled from police, lost control of the vehicle while on Briggs Street near Mills Road and crashed into tree, he said.
All five occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized following the crash, including Harris, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male who were later arrested, English said.
He did not have information on the condition of the other two people in the vehicle.
On Saturday, Harris was released from Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, taken to the Joliet Police Department for processing and booked into the Will County jail, English said.
On the same day, the 16-year-old was released from the University of Chicago Medical Center in Chicago, taken to the police department for processing and then booked into River Valley Juvenile Detention Center, he said.
The one arrestee who still remains hospitalized is the 17-year-old male, English said.
Harris, the 16-year-old and the 17-year-old have not been directly charged with the shooting. The three suspects instead face charges connected to the police pursuit and officers’ reported discovery of a rifle and handgun.
Harris has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful ammunition possession and no firearm owner’s identification card. The 16-year-old was charged with the same offenses.
The 17-year-old was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police.
Detectives are still investigating the Bellarmine West Drive, English said.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.
If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.