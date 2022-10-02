October 02, 2022
News - Joliet and Will County

Seventeen District 202 students earn National Merit Commended rank

By Shaw Local News Network
Plainfield School District 202

The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide competition for recognition and awards conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 17 of its seniors have been awarded “Commended” status in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Although they will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, about 34,000 Commended students throughout the nation are being recognized. Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of the more than 1.6 million students who entered the competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The District 202 students who achieved National Merit Scholarship Commended Students are: Josiah W. Fornelli, Beckham M. Wesselhoff, Cassandra A. Salkas, Elizabeth Janicek, Sebastian Smentek, Corey Budd, George Gallos, Shea B. Musson, Dev A. Patel, Ahmed Shahab, Aditya Simhadri, Sarah-Blessing Tatedue, Nathan Chan, Sandy Z. Mikhail, Isaac S. Rodney, Morgan Sizemore and Jesslyn M. Wong.