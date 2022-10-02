49th Senate District schools to receive over $200 million in additional funding

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel has announced that school districts across the 49th Senate District will receive nearly $206 million in funding to help address the financial challenges of recent years.

The funding comes from the 2017 evidence-based funding formula — an overhaul of the way the state funds K-12 education. The law made school funding more equitable by calculating the needs of individual school districts and basing its state revenue on those needs. The formula takes into account a district’s total enrollment, poverty rate and the number of special education or English language learners, among other factors.

Some local schools that are set to receive funding include:

Oswego CUSD 308 : $89,022,359

: $89,022,359 Troy Community CUSD 30C : $5,251,688

: $5,251,688 Richland School District 88A : $1,156,239

: $1,156,239 Plainfield School District 202: $111,443,449

The Fiscal Year ‘23 budget invested an additional $350 million into students’ success through the evidence-based funding model. For more information, visit isbe.net/pages/evidencebasedfunding.