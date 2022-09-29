Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Lockport Township church, pays $13,156 in restitution

A woman has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Lockport Township church and paid $13,156 in restitution to the church as part of a probation deal that may result in her not having a conviction on her record.

On Monday, Bernadetta Kopinski, 40, of Lockport, pleaded guilty to felony theft of money from St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 401 Brassel St., the same day she had been charged with the crime.

The charge against Kopinski is a class 3 felony, which is typically punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison.

The offense is also punishable by probation.

Judge Dave Carlson sentenced Kopinski to second chance probation. Kopinski received the sentence because she does not have any prior felony or violent offenses, according to Carlson’s probation order.

Kopinski’s conviction was suspended and her case continued until Sept. 23, 2024, for termination of her probation. If Kopinski successfully completes her probation, the case against her may be dismissed.

As part of the probation, Kopinski was ordered to pay $13,156 in restitution to St. John Vianney Catholic Church.

Court records show Kopinski paid the restitution, along with $979 in court fines and fees.

Kopinski was investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office for thefts that occurred at the church between March 20, 2020, and Oct. 20, 2021.

The thefts were reported to the sheriff’s office on November 2021, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said.