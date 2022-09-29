New website launches for Interstate 80 project in Joliet, Will County

Illinois transportation officials have launched a new website to provide ongoing updates on the I-80 reconstruction project in Will County.

The website called I80will.org will provide the public with the latest information about the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The website includes the schedule for the I-80 project, traffic alerts, photos, videos and an information center containing frequently asked questions and a library with documents about the project.

In a statement, Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the website will provide the public with a “one-stop shop” for the latest information on the I-80 reconstruction project and what motorists can do to “successfully navigate the next several years of construction.”

The latest traffic alert on the website said that lane closures will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues in Joliet.

The ramp from Richards Street in Joliet to westbound I-80 will be closed as well.

At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted, according to the website.

The ramp and all lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

On Sept. 9, IDOT began the first day of an eight-weekend construction project on I-80.

IDOT has been advising motorists and truckers to seek other routes to avoid the construction, which narrows I-80 to one lane in the direction in which the work is being conducted through the weekend.