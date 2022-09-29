September 29, 2022
New website launches for Interstate 80 project in Joliet, Will County

By Felix Sarver

Interstate 80 traffic heading east from Wheeler Avenue in Joliet was tied up at about 1:30 p.m. Friday while westbound lanes were wide open west of the construction zone. Sept. 16, 2022. (Bob Okon)

Illinois transportation officials have launched a new website to provide ongoing updates on the I-80 reconstruction project in Will County.

The website called I80will.org will provide the public with the latest information about the $1.2 billion reconstruction of I-80 through Will County, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The website includes the schedule for the I-80 project, traffic alerts, photos, videos and an information center containing frequently asked questions and a library with documents about the project.

In a statement, Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said the website will provide the public with a “one-stop shop” for the latest information on the I-80 reconstruction project and what motorists can do to “successfully navigate the next several years of construction.”

The latest traffic alert on the website said that lane closures will take place at 10 p.m. Thursday on the westbound lanes of I-80, between Rowell and Wheeler avenues in Joliet.

The ramp from Richards Street in Joliet to westbound I-80 will be closed as well.

At least one westbound lane will remain open at all times and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted, according to the website.

The ramp and all lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday.

On Sept. 9, IDOT began the first day of an eight-weekend construction project on I-80.

IDOT has been advising motorists and truckers to seek other routes to avoid the construction, which narrows I-80 to one lane in the direction in which the work is being conducted through the weekend.

Westbound Interstate 80 lanes were wide open west of the Joliet construction zone on Friday, Sept. 16 while traffic was backing up for some reason in the east bound lanes on Sept. 17, 2022. (Bob Okon)