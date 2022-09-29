Joliet man jumps into river to flee police after punching pregnant woman: cops

A man accused of punching a woman who is nine months pregnant had tried to flee from officers in Joliet by jumping into the Des Plaines River, police said.
Anthony Ramirez, 21, of Joliet, was arrested on charges of aggravated battery, domestic battery, battery, obstructing justice and obstructing police officers in connection with the incident.
At 5:07 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of North Bluff Street for a domestic disturbance involving Ramirez and a woman who is nine months pregnant, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
Ramirez was with the pregnant woman in a bedroom when he became angry and attacked her, English said.
Ramirez had punched the woman in the face, he said.
When Ramirez decided to leave the residence, he pushed the pregnant woman’s mother out of the way and shoved another woman in order to leave, English said.
Officers in the area saw Ramirez running toward the area of the Jackson Street bridge, English said.
When the officers caught up to Ramirez, they discovered he had jumped into the Des Plaines River, he said.
A boat from the Joliet Fire Department was deployed on the river, English said.
Ramirez was safely removed from the water, brought ashore and arrested, he said.
Ramirez was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said. Ramirez was released a short time later and he became uncooperative with officers, he said.
Ramirez refused to be processed by the officers, English said.
At 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Ramirez was booked into the Will County jail.
No bond has yet been set for Ramirez.