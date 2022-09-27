Bolingbrook man charged with attempted murder of man, home invasion in Bolingbrook

A man has been arrested in Bolingbrook on an attempted murder charge after he was accused of stabbing another man, police said.
Ivan Atilano, 36, of Bolingbrook, has been booked into the Will County jail on a $200,000 bond after he was charged with attempted murder, home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespassing and domestic battery.
Atilano’s arrest stemmed from the investigation of a reported stabbing of a male victim at 12:20 a.m. on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Vernon Drive.
Officers arrived at the residence and found a man in the basement of the residence suffering from several stab wounds, said Bolingbrook police Lt. Brennan Woods.
Officers immediately rendered aid to the stabbing victim, while also attempting to identify the suspect, Woods said.
Investigating officers learned that the suspect, later identified as Atilano, was an acquaintance of a woman inside the residence of the home, Woods said.
The woman had spotted the man in her backyard and went outside to speak with him, Woods said.
Atliano pushed past her and entered the home through a basement door and began stabbing a man, Woods said.
The investigation of the stabbing led to a warrant for Atilano’s arrest.
At 6:40 p.m. on Monday, officers found Atilano at a residence in the 500 block of Laurel Avenue and arrested him without incident, Woods said.