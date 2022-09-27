Chicago man charged with University Park reckless shooting, home invasion

A Chicago man has been charged with invading a woman’s home in University Park and recklessly firing a handgun in the presence of a woman.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Rasheed Walker, 22, on charges of home invasion, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the Aug. 27 incident.

The warrant, signed on Sept. 21 by Will County Judge Victoria Breslan, carries a $150,000 bond.

University Park Police Sgt. Jermaine Jones declined to provide any information about the case or whether Walker has been arrested. The Will County jail log as of Tuesday evening did not show Walker booked into jail.

Walker was charged with invading a woman’s home in University Park, a village that is about 30 miles east of Joliet.

A criminal complaint alleged Walker “knowingly discharged a firearm in a reckless manner” which endangered the bodily safety of the same woman.

On Aug. 29, the woman named in the criminal complaint filed a protective order against Walker. The protective order was granted the same day.

The woman’s protective order alleged Walker came to her house on Aug. 27, took her child while holding a gun and shot the gun in the air while holding her child.

On Sept. 19, the woman requested a dismissal of the protective order, court records show.