Updated: Joliet child who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound airlifted to Chicago hospital

A 2-year-old child who was hospitalized in Joliet for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face has been airlifted to a hospital in Chicago, police said.

The child was in critical condition Tuesday when he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet. He’s now at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officials at Lurie Children’s Hospital have not yet responded a call and message about the child’s condition.

At 12:16 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street for a report of a 2-year-old child who suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, English said. Officers arrived, found the child and began live-saving measures, he said.

Police tape blocks off the residence where a two-year-old boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the residence, according to Joliet police. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The child shot himself with a handgun, but police are still investigating what type of handgun it is, English said.

“Detectives are working at this hour to determine who owns the handgun,” English said at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The child, his mother and another 1-year-old child were at the residence at the time of the incident, English said.

The child’s mother was present in the home and was caring for another child at the time of the incident.

English said it appears the incident occurred after the child found an unsecured handgun in a bedroom.

Detectives are investigating all aspects of the incident, but it’s not known if charges will be filed at this time, English said.

The child’s mother was home and is cooperating with the investigation, English said.

A Joliet police squad vehicle parked outside of a residence in the 300 block of Comstock Street in Joliet on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. A two-year-old boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head at the residence, according to Joliet police. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Last year, Joliet police investigated a similar incident involving the death of 2-year-old Angelo Shelby that occurred June 2, 2021, at the residence of his father, Vincent Shelby, 39, of Joliet.

Angelo Shelby had found a loaded Walther .40-caliber pistol on a TV stand and accidentally shot himself in the head, police said. On July 29, Vincent Shelby was found guilty of the misdemeanor offense of unlawful storage of a firearm within premises.