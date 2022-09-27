1 teen arrested after Joliet shooting, two-vehicle crash: cops

A 16-year-old has been arrested in Joliet after he was accused of firing a gun in a shooting that involved a two-vehicle crash and two homes struck by gunfire, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful ammunition possession, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

He was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet.

At 4:40 p.m. Monday, officers responded to Youngs Avenue and Elwood Avenue for a report of shots fired, English said.

Officers arrived on scene an found spent shell casings in the street near a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Cruze, English said.

The two vehicles appeared to have been involved in a head-on crash, English said.

Police suspect the Chevrolet Equinox was damaged by gunfire coming from the Cruze and that is what led to the crash, English said.

Officers recovered a .45-caliebr handgun from the ground near the Chevrolet Cruze, which had been abandoned, English said.

Further investigation of the handgun determined that it was reported stolen, English said.

Officers identified the 16-year-old as the suspect in the case who had been inside the Chevrolet Cruze, English said. Officers located the teen at a residence in Joliet and arrested him, he said.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.