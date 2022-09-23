Woman charged with DUI in deadly Will County I-355 crash

A woman has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and causing a July 2 crash that killed one of her passengers on Interstate 355 in Lockport.
On Thursday, Niara Harris, 32, of Park Forest surrendered herself to Illinois State Police investigators at the Park Forest Police Department on charges of aggravated driving under the influence.
About 4 a.m. July 2, officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-355 in Lockport, according to Illinois State Police.
Harris, the driver of the vehicle, and two women were hospitalized with injuries in the crash, police said. One of the women died from her injuries suffered in the crash, police said.
That woman was identified as Erika Swain in a criminal complaint against Harris. The criminal complaint alleged that Harris’ aggravated DUI violation caused the fatal crash.
A male passenger in Harris’ vehicle also suffered critical injuries in the crash.
Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Facebook page did not have a post regarding Swain’s death. Summers did not respond to a message and call about the death.
Neither the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office nor the DuPage County Coroner’s Office had a record of Swain’s death.
Harris was booked into the Will County jail after her arrest in Park Forest. She was released Friday after she posted 10% of her $50,000 bond.