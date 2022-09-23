Joliet woman accused of spitting on officer responding to disturbance: police

A woman is facing a felony charge for spitting on a police officer who responded to a report of her causing a disturbance at Blue Kangaroo Laundromat in Joliet, police said.

On Wednesday, Jathziri Cruz, 25, of Joliet, was charged with aggravated battery of an officer along with criminal damage to a woman’s vehicle outside the laundromat, 606 E. Cass St., Joliet.

Judge Ken Zelazo signed a warrant for Cruz’s arrest that carries a $20,000 bond. Cruz has not yet been arrested.

The charges stem from an investigation of a disturbance at the laundromat that was reported about noon July 8, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they determined a woman identified as Cruz was causing a disturbance by pounding on the business’ windows and using foul language at the employees, English said.

When officers approached Cruz, she became belligerent with them and was asked by the officers to leave the premises, English said.

Cruz complied, but a short time later, she returned to the laundromat parking lot, English said.

Cruz caused damage to an unoccupied vehicle by kicking it and breaking a glass bottle against the vehicle, English said. Cruz was detained by officers, and she allegedly spat on one of them, English said.

An ambulance from the Joliet Fire Department was called to the scene, and Cruz was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a psychiatric evaluation, English said.