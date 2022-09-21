Man caught with 2 guns in Plainfield after violating protective order: cops

A man was found with two guns in his vehicle outside a Plainfield restaurant, after he was accused of violating a protective order from a woman he’s charged with battering, police said.

On Sunday, Allan Mazany, 66, of Oak Lawn, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and violating a protective order.

A woman requested a protective order against Mazany on Sept. 9, that claimed he physically attacked her. Prosecutors later charged Mazany on Sept. 15 with domestic battery of the same woman.

The incident that led to Mazany’s arrest began at 10:35 a.m. on Sunday when officers responded to a residence in the northwest part of the city for protective order violation, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined Mazany arrived at the residence in violation of the protective order, walked into the yard, returned to his vehicle and drove away, English said.

A short time later, officers found Mazany and his vehicle in the parking lot of McBride’s Pub and Grille, 7162 Caton Farm Road, Plainfield, English said.

Mazany was arrested and officers found a .380-caliber handgun and a .22-caliber handgun inside of his vehicle, English said.

Mazany was booked into the Will County jail around 1 p.m. Sunday.

At a court hearing Tuesday, Mazany’s bond was set at $15,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with the woman or her residence.

Mazany posted 10% of his bond and he was released from jail at 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.