Severe thunderstorms may hit Will County Tuesday evening.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service have issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Will and several other counties in northeastern Illinois.

The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Some of the possible weather hazards include isolated hail, gusts up to 65 mph and frequent lightning.

In Will County, thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.