5 masked suspects rammed vehicle into Crete gun store in attempted robbery: cops

Masked suspects rammed a vehicle into the wall of a Crete firearms supply store as part of a robbery, but no guns or ammunition were stolen, police said.
Officers are still searching for the five suspects involved in the attempted robbery that was reported at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Asgard Arms, 548 First St., Crete, according to a news release from Crete Police Chief Scott Pieritz. Crete is about 27 miles east of Joliet and 36 miles south of Chicago.
Officers went to the store and saw a vehicle had crashed into the side of the building, Pieritz said. The vehicle was stolen out of Chicago, he said.
Video surveillance of the incident was obtained by police, he said.
Further investigation revealed five suspects purposely used the vehicle to ram into the wall of the building to gain access to Asgard Arms, Pieritz said.
The suspects – who were masked and gloved – ran into the building, Pieritz said. Video surveillance showed them taking items from the store, he said.
“Thankfully, the owners of the store have taken protective and proactive action to secure their business, including vaults, safes and other security measures,” Pieritz said.
As of close to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, it appears no firearms or ammunition were taken, according to Pieritz.
“An inventory is being conducted to evaluate what other items were taken,” Pieritz said.
Police detectives have processed the scene and collected evidence, Pieritz said.
Anyone with information or videos should contact the Crete Police Department at 708-672-0912 and leave a message for Crete Police Detective Michael Lucia.