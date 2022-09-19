Judge denies special prosecutor in Joliet case where witness is a murder defendant

A case involving the 2018 slaying of a man in Joliet has taken an unusual turn where a witness for the state is himself the subject of a prosecution for a separate murder that took place in Bolingbrook.
In 2020, Malik Bridges, 26, of Joliet, was charged by the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office with the 2018 murder of Eric Ervins, 24, who was shot and killed in Joliet.
The state’s witness against Bridges is Anthony Hite, 24, of Bolingbrook, whom prosecutors said has identified Bridges as Ervins’ killer.
However, prosecutors have also charged Hite with the 2019 murder of Brandon Kines, 23, who was gunned down in Bolingbrook. Prosecutors have sought to compel Hite’s testimony in Bridges’ case and grant him immunity over any information he provides in that testimony.
Because of this, Bridges’ attorney, Chuck Bretz, requested a special prosecutor on July 11, and argued in a motion that prosecutors were placed “in a position of conflict” between the Hite and Bridges case.
That request was denied on Sept. 12, by Judge Vincent Cornelius.
As it turns out, Bretz is also Hite’s attorney in the 2019 murder case.
Hite and Bridges were formally notified of that potential conflict by prosecutors last April. Hite and Bridges have since decided to keep Bretz on as their own attorney, court records show.
When asked about that decision by both men, Bretz said, “Evidently, they must have confidence in my abilities.”
When asked if Hite will testify against Bridges, Bretz said he didn’t know.
“That remains to be seen,” he said.
Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Bahar filed a July 25 motion where he disagreed with Bretz’s request for a special prosecutor in Bridges’ case.
Bahar’s motion said Hite is being prosecuted “in a completely separate courtroom by a completely different set of assistant state’s attorneys for a completely different alleged act not involving defendant Malik Bridges.”