4 teens arrested after Friday fight at Plainfield South High School: cops

A fight that broke out at Plainfield South High School led to the arrests of four students on charges of mob action, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, police said.
At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, a Joliet police detective assigned to Plainfield South High School, 7800 Caton Farm Road, as a liaison officer, was notified of a fight that took place at the cafeteria, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said. The school has a Plainfield mailing address but is within the city limits of Joliet.
The detective determined a 15-year-old male student had attacked a 17-year-old male student with numerous punches to the face, which caused the 17-year-old student to fall to the ground, English said.
Another 17-year-old student attempted to intervene and defend the first victim, English said.
At that point, three more students – ages 15, 15 and 14 – struck the head and body of the 17-year-old would-be protector numerous times, English said.
A 50-year-old female campus monitor who attempted to intervene in the fight was struck in the head and neck numerous times, English said.
The fight was eventually broken up, he said.
The 15-year-old male who initiated the fight was arrested on charges of mob action, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, English said. Officers searched him and found a marijuana vape device, which led to an additional charge of marijuana possession, he said.
The teen was booked into the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center in St. Charles.
The other three teens who attacked the second 17-year-old male who attempted to intervene in the fight were also arrested on charges of mob action, aggravated battery and disorderly conduct, English said.
Those teens were released to their parents after their arrests, English said.