‘Sale’ signs go up as Bed, Bath & Beyond prepares to close in Joliet

The “Sale” were on display Friday at the Bed Bath & Beyond store in Joliet, one of 56 stores the retailer has announced it will close.

One customer heading into the store said she will miss the store.

“It’s convenient, and it’s a larger store,” said the customer who would only identify herself as Maria,

The store in the Louis Joliet Pointe shopping center will be a big space to fill. But owners of Louis Joliet Pointe have replaced big tenants before.

Bed Bath & Beyond filled a portion of a former Phar-Mor store when it came to Joliet in 2004. Fresh Thyme and Bob’s Furniture now occupy space originally used by Kmart when the shopping center opened.

Louis Joliet Pointe is located along Plainfield Road (also Route 30) outside the Louis Joliet Mall. The area has been considered one of the most attractive retail locations in Joliet.

But it did not bring in enough business to keep the local Bed Bath & Beyond open.

The company, which reported a 27% decline in sales last quarter, will keep other stores open, including locations in Frankfort and Naperville. Other Illinois locations that will close include Bourbonnais, Schaumburg, Gurnee, Carbondale and Fairview Heights.

Bed Bath & Beyond has 955 stores.

The company has been closing stores. In May, it reported a 27% decline in quarterly sales at Bed Bath & Beyond compared to the same period a year ago, citing inflation among the factors contributing to the decline.