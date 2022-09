LOCKPORT — The Lockport Township Park District is distributing nomination packets for two six-year term positions as Park Board Commissioner for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election. Forms are now available at the DPCC Office at 1811 S. Lawrence Avenue.

The first day to circulate petitions is Sept. 20, 2022. The filing period begins at 8 a.m. on Dec. 12, and ends at 5 p.m. on Dec. 19

For more information, call the park district at 815-838-1183, Ext. 201.