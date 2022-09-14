Motorist killed in I-55 crash involving semitrailer in Will County

A motorist was killed after their vehicle struck a semitrailer that was stopped on Interstate 55 in Will County.

At 1:22 a.m, Wednesday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to the crash on I-55 near milepost 252, which is south of Route 52 in an area near Shorewood and Joliet.

The crash led to five-hour closure of the southbound lanes of I-55. All lanes were reopened about 6:10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Both vehicles were traveling south on I-55 and the semitrailer was stopped on the roadway because of intermittent closures for construction, police said.

The front end of the passenger vehicle struck the rear end of the semitrailer, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the passenger vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.