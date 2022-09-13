Joliet Township High School offering PSAT webinar for parents

Joliet Township High School is hosting a webinar for the parents and guardians of current eighth graders who will be freshmen next year at Joliet Central High School, Joliet West High School or Pathways. The webinar takes place at 6 p.m., Sept. 21, in English and 6:40 p.m. in Spanish. The link to the Zoom webinar is here.
The webinar topic focuses on the PSAT test, which is the test students take for placement into their high school classes. Parents and guardians will learn about the importance of doing well on the PSAT and how it impacts student schedules and elective opportunities, the PSAT test format and JTHS elective offerings.
Students are encouraged to attend with their parents/guardians, if possible. For more information, visit the Joliet Township High School District 204 website.