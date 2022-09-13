Intoxicated Joliet man accused of spitting on doctor’s face at hospital: cops

A man was arrested after he was accused of fighting with staff at a Joliet hospital and spitting on the face of a doctor, police said.
Arturo Contreras, 42, of Joliet, was taken to the Will County jail on Monday on a charge of aggravated battery in connection with the Sept. 5 incident.
About 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 5, officers responded to the 1100 block of Plainfield Road for a report of a man repeatedly running into traffic, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
Officers made contact with Contreras, who was verbally abusive and under the influence of an unknown substance, English said.
Paramedics took Contreras to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
While at the hospital, Contreras was belligerent with hospital staff and began fighting with them in the emergency room, English said.
While under evaluation by a doctor, Contreras spat in the doctor’s face, English said.
Contreras was taken to Chicago Behavioral Hospital in Des Plaines. On Monday, officers responded to the hospital to take him into custody, English said.