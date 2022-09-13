Crest Hill man charged with 4 counts of child pornography

A Crest Hill man was arrested on four counts of a child pornography charge and booked into the Will County jail on a $500,000 bond.

At 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Danney Hill, 52, was taken to the Will County jail on child pornography charges following an investigation by the Crest Hill Police Department.

Crest Hill Deputy Police Chief Jason Opiola said the department received a tip that led them to identify Hill as a suspect in the case.

Opiola said officers conduced a search warrant at his residence in the 1500 block of Rock Run Drive in Crest Hill. A forensic analysis of the electronic evidence obtained in the search led to the child pornography charges, he said.

A warrant was issued for Hill’s arrest on Monday.

Three of the four counts of child pornography are class 2 felonies punishable by up to 7 years in prison. The fourth count is a class 3 felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Opiola commended the work of Crest Hill police detective Joel Steen and Megan Brooks, an investigator for the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office high technology crimes unit.

No further information has been released.