Man stole $5,400 from Naperville resident in home repair fraud scheme: cops

A Barrington man has been arrested on charges alleging he stole $5,400 from a Naperville resident two years ago after falsely promising to replace the windows on his home.
Luis Lopez-Fernandez, 42, was arrested on Sept. 6 by officers with the Naperville Police Department on a felony charge of home repair fraud. The charge was filed by Will County prosecutors on July 12, 2021.
A criminal complaint alleged Lopez-Fernandez entered into a contract with the Naperville resident on Aug. 22, 2020, for home repair work he never completed.
The resident had came to the Naperville Police Department in November 2020 to report the incident, according to Naperville police spokeswoman Kelley Munch.
A police investigation determined the alleged victim received a written estimate of $10,800 from Lopez-Fernandez in August 2020 to replace all the windows on his home in the 4600 block of Havlind Court, Munch said.
The resident agreed to the estimate and made a down payment deposit of $5,400 to Lopez-Fernandez to have the work done, Munch said.
The work was never completed, she said.
Following the police investigation, Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for Lopez-Fernandez’s arrest that carried a $10,000 bond.
After Lopez-Fernandez was booked into the Will County jail on Sept. 6, he was released after posting 10% of that bond amount by credit card, court records show.