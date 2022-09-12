Joliet woman struck officer responding to disturbance at Riverwalk Homes: cops

A woman was accused of striking an officer responding to a report of her causing a ruckus at a Joliet apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded to the disturbance at 11:40 a.m. Friday at Riverwalk Homes, 358 N. Broadway St., Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers determined that Tyria Bishop, 21, of Joliet had went to an apartment at Riverwalk Homes and began an argument with a man, English said.

When other residents asked her to quiet down, Bishop was accused of acting belligerent toward them and threatening to kill them, English said.

Officers made contact with Bishop in the hallway and requested she leave the premises because she does not live there, English said.

Bishop became belligerent toward the officers, ignored further commands from them to leave and then tried to pull away from one of the officers who was going to arrest her, English said.

Bishop struck an officer in the chest and shoulder, English said. She then began to spit on the officers at the scene, he said.

Officers were able to arrest her following the struggle, English said.

At 1:45 p.m. Friday, Bishop was booked into the Will County jail. Her bond was set at $35,000.