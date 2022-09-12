Joliet woman accused of attempting to place officer in headlock during arrest: cops

A woman, who was not wanted by police, at a Joliet apartment was arrested after she was accused of attempting to place an officer in a headlock and kicking the rear window of a police vehicle, Joliet police said.

At 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 300 block of Bluff Street for a report of an unwanted person, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Officers who arrived on scene learned that Janquishlan Aguirre, 30, of Joliet, was inside of an apartment against the wishes of a tenant, English said.

Aguirre refused to leave the apartment despite numerous requests from officers, English said. Aguirre then became angry and verbally abusive towards officers, he said.

Aguirre pushed past the officers while arguing with the tenant who wanted her gone, continued to refuse to leave the apartment and then kicked an officer, English said.

Officers attempted to place Aguirre under arrest but she struggled and then tried to place one of the officers in a headlock, English said.

Aguirre continued to resist the officers but they were eventually able to detain her following a struggle, English said.

Once placed in a police vehicle, Aguirre kicked the rear window, English said.

At the Joliet Police Department, Aguirre complained of a hand injury, and she was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, English said.

After Aguirre was discharged from the hospital, she was taken to the Will County jail at 8:38 p.m. on Saturday. Her bond has been set at $50,000.