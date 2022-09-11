Flash flood warning issued for Will County

Heavy rainfall and flooding is anticipated to occur in Will County on Sunday and the stormy weather is expected to continue on Monday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook on Sunday for several counties in northeastern Illinois, including Will County.

A flash flood warning was also issued for northwestern Will County that will expire at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bolingbrook and Romeoville.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, mainly southeast of Interstate 57 on Sunday afternoon and north of Interstate 90 in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers with isolated thunderstorms will continue Monday into the evening.

In Joliet and other towns in Will County, new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers and a 30 percent of more showers in the evening, the National Weather Service said.