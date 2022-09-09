Rialto reschedules Humperdink

The Rialto Square Theatre announced Friday that Englebert Humperdink’s performance in Joliet, which was to be Thursday, has been rescheduled.

Humperdink now is scheduled to perform in Joliet on April 27.

The show was rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Rialto said in the announcement. More details were not provided.

Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled show can get refunds through Oct. 9, the Rialto said.

,”Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office need to be returned to the box office to process the refund,” the Rialto said in a news release.

Box office tickets can be returned in person or mailed to: Attn: Box Office 15 E Van Buren St. Joliet, IL 60432, the release said.

The box office phone number is 815-726-6600. The Ticketmaster phone number is 800-653-8000.