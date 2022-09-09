Park Forest man charged with 6 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child

A Park Forest man has been arrested on charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

At 12:17 a.m. on Friday, Andre Robinson, 31, was taken to the Will County jail on six charges of committing predatory criminal sexual assault of a female minor in Park Forest. The village is about 23 miles east of Joliet and a small portion of it is in Will County.

A criminal complaint alleged Robinson sexually assaulted the minor, who was under 13, between April 22, 2021 and May 22, 2021 and again on May 23, 2021.

The offense of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a class X felony that carries a penalty of six to 30 years in prison.

Will County Judge Fred Harvey found a probable cause at a court hearing son Friday to continue Robinson’s detention at the jail, according to the court minutes in Robinson’s case. Harvey set Robinson’s bond at $1 million.

Harvey ordered Robinson to have no contact with the alleged victim as a condition of his bond. If Robinson is released from jail, he must wear an electronic monitoring device.

Robinson’s case was scheduled for preliminary hearing on Sept. 30 to determine if there’s probable cause that he committed the alleged offenses. A grand jury may likely return an indictment against him before or on that day.

Robinson was investigated by the Park Forest Police Department. Calls left with a police sergeant at the department on Friday were not immediately returned.