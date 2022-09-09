Man charged with casino chip thefts at Joliet Hollywood Casino

A Glenwood man has been charged with stealing casino chips from Hollywood Casino in Joliet over the course of four days last year.
On Tuesday, Daniel Lopez, 52, was charged with four counts of felony theft in connection with the case. Each theft charge is a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Lopez was accused in a criminal complaint of stealing casino chips from Hollywood Casino, 777 Hollywood Boulevard on April 23, 2021; April 25, 2021; April 27, 2021; and May 1, 2021.
The value of those casino chips exceeded $500 but not $10,000, according to the complaint.
The case was investigated by Illinois State Police.
Illinois State Police Trooper Jason Wilson declined to provide further information about the case.
“This case is still active and ongoing,” Wilson said. “There is no further information available at this time.”
Lopez has not been arrested on those charges as of Friday.
On Sept. 1, Will County Judge Victoria Breslan signed a warrant for Lopez’ arrest that carries a $5,000 bond. Lopez would need to post $500 for his release from custody.
The arrest warrant for Lopez said he was unemployed at the time it was filed.