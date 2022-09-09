Council rejects Joliet change in real estate transfers

A plan to close what Joliet officials said is a loophole that allows property sellers to evade unpaid bills to the city failed this week when City Council members raised concerns that it would cause problems for buyers.

City staff wanted an ordinance that would require the city to issue a “No Tax Due” stamp before property could be transferred from a seller to a buyer.

“This is something that other towns do,” City Manager James Capparelli told the council Tuesday, and he read off a list of more than a dozen municipalities with the same policy.

But council members said the new procedure could backfire and create problems for buyers unaware that the previous owner was not keeping up with city payments.

Council member Larry Hug said buyers who scraped up money to buy a house would find out at closings that there is another bill that has to be paid before they can complete the deal.

“Surprise, you’ve got a $3,000 bill,” Hug said, depicting what he believed buyers could face. “That’s ludicrous.”

Hug said the city should instead improve its record-keeping practices so buyers know about outstanding bills as they consider buying a property.

A representative from the real estate industry told the council that she believed the city should improve its lien process rather than requiring sellers to acquire the city stamp.

Voting against the proposal were Hug, Sheri Reardon, Pat Mudron, Bettye Gavin and Jan Quillman. Voting for it were Joe Clement, Terry Morris and Cesar Guerrero.

Quillman had voted to recommend approval of the stamp when it was considered by the Land Use and Legislative Committee.

On Tuesday, she said many buyers can’t afford an attorney to check out a property history when explaining why she was voting against the stamp.

Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, who only votes in case of a tie, said he favored the new policy because otherwise the cost of unpaid bills on a property are spread among all city residents.

“The money doesn’t disappear,” O’Dekirk said. “It has to be paid by somebody. If it’s a write-off, everyone has to pay that bill.”

Unpaid water bills are the typical issue, and an attorney with the city told the Land Use and Legislative Committee last month that the city had recently lost $9,000 when a property was sold despite unpaid water bills.

Finance Director James Ghedotte said the city would need to hire two employees to make sure unpaid water bills are listed in such a manner that they could be seen by buyers before a property is sold.