Police were on high alert over possible shooting at Will County Courthouse: cops

Will County sheriff’s deputies were on high alert Wednesday after they received information about a man scheduled for a court appearance who was allegedly the intended target of a shooting, police said.

Information was gathered Wednesday morning about a possible shooting at or near the Will County Courthouse, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

That information was sent to the Will County Sheriff’s Office and Joliet police officers remained close to the area, English said.

Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said the alleged intended target of the shooting did not show up to the courthouse on Wednesday and his court appearance was rescheduled because of a medical reason.

Deputies were on high alert because not much information was known about the alleged threat, Jungles said. They did not observe anything suspicious in the area, he said.