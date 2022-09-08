Joliet teen arrested after mother finds loaded gun on his bed, police say

A 16-year-old was arrested at Joliet Central High School after officers learned his mother discovered he had a loaded 9 mm handgun on his bed, police said.
At 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a detective assigned to Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., and officers met with the teen at the school and arrested him, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.
The teen was taken to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center following his arrest.
The arrest stemmed from a report of a handgun found on Aug. 30, at a residence in the 700 block of Henry Street, English said.
Officers arrived and learned the mother of the 16-year-old had found the loaded 9 mm handgun on her son’s bed, English said.
Officers recovered the handgun and determined the teen was a student at Joliet Central High School but he had fled the school, he said.
The teen was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful ammunition possession and having no firearm owner’s identification card.