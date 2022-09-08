Big I-80 slowdown in Joliet arrives

Motorists should start finding out Friday just how bad an Interstate 80 project will be for traffic .

Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk told the City Council this week that the Illinois Department of Transportation was anticipating traffic back-ups as far as the Indiana state line as I-80 is reduced to one lane at points during weekend construction that includes Fridays.

An IDOT official on Thursday said the agency has not predicted the extent of the backups, but said it should become clearer starting Friday just how much impact the I-80 weekend projects will have on traffic.

“There will be very significant traffic backups,” IDOT Spokesperson Maria Castaneda said. “How far will it go? Honestly, it’s a crap shoot.”

Backups to Indiana are unlikely to occur this weekend since IDOT plans to close eastbound lanes only. That means traffic heading west from Indiana should be open this weekend while eastbound motorists experience delays.

IDOT plans to reduce I-80 to one lane in only one direction at a time during weekend work in Joliet. (Scott Anderson)

Just how much backup occurs depends on how much traffic pours onto I-80 and whether motorists and truckers have scouted out alternative routes, Castaneda said.

IDOT two weeks ago began issuing an alarm for motorists to seek alternative routes during the construction project, which will occur over the the next eight weekends.

IDOT planned to begin closing lanes at 10 p.m. Thursday for pavement reconstruction between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street.

The lane closures, all-day Friday, are expected to have increased impact because they will begin on a typical work day. Previous weekend lane closures for the I-80 project have begun on Friday nights.

The work is a prelude to an I-80 project that will include new interchanges, replacement of the Des Plaines River bridges, and added auxiliary lanes at interchanges to facilitate better traffic flow.

The i-80 project includes future replacement of the Des Plaines River bridges in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

O’Dekirk noted the city’s appreciation for the I-80 improvements while also expressing concern that the project could lead to problems on city streets if long-distance travelers exit the interstate in search of alternative routes.

“We can’t let Joliet get locked down over this this,” O’Dekirk said Thursday after meeting with IDOT officials. “I absolutely see that as being an issue.”

O’Dekirk and other city officials met with IDOT representatives on Thursday.

The city at one point had been asking IDOT to prevent non-local traffic from exiting I-80, which the state agency said could not be done.

IDOT, however, has advised motorists to seek alternative routes. The state agency also has tried to contact truckers to advise that they seek alternative interstate routes through the Chicago region to avoid I-80.