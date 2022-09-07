Plainfield school evacuated following ‘unspecified, unconfirmed threat,’ school officials say

Students were immediately evacuated from Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield, Wednesday, following an “unspecified, unconfirmed threat” that was made to the building.

About 1:30 p.m., there was a threat made to Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road, and the students were immediately sent to River View Elementary School, 2097 Bronk Road, according to Plainfield School District 202 spokesman Tom Hernandez.

Hernandez said the threat was made to the building.

“Everyone is safe,” Hernandez said.

School officials are working with police to shore up the details on the incident and will release more information, Hernandez said.